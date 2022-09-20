Al Jazeera journalist’s killing referred to ICC in complaint

JERUSALEM (AP) — A coalition of lawyers and advocacy groups has referred the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court on behalf of her family. They called Tuesday on prosecutors to investigate what they described as Israel’s deliberate targeting of reporters. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, who was wearing a press helmet and a protective vest when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank. An international research group also presented Tuesday in the Hague its investigation into the fatal shooting. Israel says it is likely she was hit by Israeli fire. But it denies allegations that she was intentionally targeted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.