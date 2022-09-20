Africa leader warns of pressure to choose sides in Ukraine

The chairperson of the African Union says that the continent doesn’t want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War. Senegalese President Macky Sall’s comments to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday come amid mounting pressure for African leaders to take a side over the war in Ukraine. But Sall says that Africa would rather be a “pole of stability” and he called for a negotiated solution to the crisis. He says that Africa already has suffered enough of the burden of history. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union and the United States vied for influence in Africa, leading to a number of proxy wars.

