14 dead sperm whales found beached on Australian island

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian wildlife authorities are investigating the deaths of 14 young sperm whales that were found beached on an island off of the southeastern coast. Officials say the whales were discovered on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania’s northern coast. It wasn’t clear what killed the whales, but a government team traveled to the island and is examining the whales to try to determine their cause of death. Surfers and swimmers are being warned to avoid the area in case the corpses of the whales attract sharks.

