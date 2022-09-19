Taliban freed from Guantanamo, claims exchanged for American

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A senior Taliban detainee held at Guantanamo Bay says he was released and handed over to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan. Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban, told reporters in Kabul on Monday that he spent 17 years and six months in the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, and that he was the last Taliban prisoner there. The Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also spoke at the press conference and said the released American was Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor kidnapped in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, 2020. There was no independent confirmation or word from Washington on Frerichs’ release.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.