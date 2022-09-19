Swiss court convicts woman of stabbing attack, IS ties

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s federal criminal court has convicted a Swiss-Italian woman of attempted murder and ties to the banned radical group Islamic State over the stabbing of two women, apparently at random, in a department store. She was handed a nine-year prison sentence on Monday. The verdict follows a four-day trial over the Nov. 24, 2020, attack in the Manor chain department store in the southern Swiss town of Lugano. The suspect was quickly detained and the two women survived. The attack was a rare instance of violence linked to radical Islamic extremism in Switzerland, which was largely spared the wave of such violence that has hit other countries in Europe.

