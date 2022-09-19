Stolen Grand Theft Auto footage dumped online in hack

NEW YORK (AP) — Video game producer Rockstar Games says early development footage from the next version of its popular title Grand Theft Auto was stolen in the hack of its network. A person claiming to be the hacker dumped 90 videos from the theft online and claimed also to have source code. They were seeking to sell the hacked data. The company said in a statement that it did not anticipate any disruption in live game services or any impact on ongoing projects. The hacker claimed to have been involved in the recent hack of Uber but provided no evidence.

