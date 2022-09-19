Queen to be reunited with Philip and her parents in Windsor

LONDON (AP) — After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in an intimate ceremony away from prying cameras in Windsor, where she will be reunited with her late husband and her parents. King Charles III and senior royal family members late Monday will attend an interment ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, a gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has seen royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century. The chapel is the resting place of 10 former British monarchs, including Henry VIII and the beheaded Charles I. Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were interred there, along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch’s younger sister.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.