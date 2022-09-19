Prosecutors want ex-Kansas cop to stay in jail before trial

Federal prosecutors seeking to keep a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective in jail for allegedly preying on poor Black females have filed a motion containing graphic details of his alleged abuse of seven more girls and women. Roger Golubski faces a hearing Monday in which prosecutors will argue that he should stay in jail until his trial. Golubski was charged last week with six counts alleging civil rights violations against a woman and teenager. He has pleaded not guilty. In the filing Friday, prosecutors detailed other cases of abuse to bolster their argument that he should stay in jail. Golubski is not charged in those cases.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.