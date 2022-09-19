Prosecutor ousted by DeSantis to stay suspended during trial
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has ruled that a state prosecutor suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis will remain out of office while his court case against the Republican governor moves to trial. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle denied a motion Monday to reinstate Andrew Warren as state attorney of Hillsborough County as the lawsuit continues. DeSantis suspended Warren last month for signing statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as policies about not bringing charges for certain low-level crimes. Trial dates have not yet been set.