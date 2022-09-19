Poet Marilyn Nelson wins $100,000 lifetime achievement prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Nelson has won the $100,000 Wallace Stevens Award, a lifetime achievement honor presented by the Academy of American Poets for “proven mastery in the art of poetry.” Nelson, 76, is known for such collections as “The Homeplace” and “Fields of Praise,” while also writing children’s books and translating works from the Danish and ancient Greek. The academy announced several other awards Monday, including the $25,000 Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize for Mai Der Vang’s “Yellow Rain” and the Academy of American Poets Fellowship for Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.