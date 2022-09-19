Lucille Babineaux, late Louisiana governor’s mom, dies

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Louisiana’s first female governor and matriarch of a large family, is dead at age 102. Her family says Babineaux died Monday, two weeks before what would have been her 103rd birthday. Her daughter, Kathleen Blanco, who was Louisiana’s governor when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the state in 2005, died of cancer in 2019. Lucille and Louis Babineaux were married 59 years. He died in 2001. They created The Home Rug Cleaning and Floor Company in 1945 and ran it together.

