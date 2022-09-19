Leader Truss says queen’s death is ‘difficult moment’ for UK

NEW YORK (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a “very difficult moment” for the country,” and dealing with it has been a challenge for her untested new government. Truss took office just two days before the queen died on Sept. 8, and the first days of her term have been spent attending memorial services and the funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Truss said that since the queen died she had had “the most tremendous support” from civil servants, royal staff and the armed forces. She said there has been “a huge outpouring of love and affection for her late majesty as well as a huge amount of warmth towards King Charles III,”

