French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal

UNITED. NATIONS (AP) — France’s foreign minister is urging Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and key powers, saying the window of opportunity “is about to close.” In a wide-ranging press conference on the sidelines of this week’s gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, Catherine Colonna also said Monday that China must stop its “very aggressive” behavior toward Taiwan. She accused Russia of waging unjustified aggression against Ukraine “in a very brutal way” with shelling of civilian targets, violent acts, “rapes, torture and forced liquidation.”

