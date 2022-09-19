Fire blamed on scooter battery kills 8-year-old girl in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an electric scooter battery sparked a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl in New York City. The death of Stephanie Villa Torres on Saturday was at least the third time in a little over a year that a fatal fire in the city has been linked to a scooter battery. Saturday’s fire was reported in the morning at a home in Queens. Stephanie was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The girl’s father and 18-year-old brother were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.