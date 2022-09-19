6 men face trial over links to gunman in 2020 Vienna attack

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Vienna says six men with alleged links to a sympathizer of the Islamic State group who carried out a deadly shooting in the Austrian capital in 2020 will go on trial next month. Four people were killed in the attack on Nov. 2, 2020, and the gunman also died. More than 20 other people, including a police officer, were wounded. The assailant had a previous conviction for trying to join IS in Syria. The six men who are now scheduled to go on trial allegedly helped or influenced him before the shooting. The Vienna state court said Monday that the trial will start on Oct. 18 and will last several months.

