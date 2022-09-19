1.8 tons of cocaine seized, 5 arrested in Nigerian bust
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s anti-drug agency says it seized a record 1.8 tons of cocaine valued at $278 million it described as likely the country’s largest bust. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said a warehouse manager and four other people including one profiled as a Jamaican were arrested. The drugs were found in the warehouse in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Sunday. The agency said the drugs were stored in travel bags and drugs and the cartel was trying to sell them to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world. Drug seizures have been rising in West Africa, indicating traffickers have made the continent a hub to move their products between South America and Europe.