Spanish charity rescues 372 in central Mediterranean; 1 dead

ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS UNO (AP) — The Spanish charity Open Arms has rescued 372 people seeking to cross the central Mediterranean Sea to Europe in unseaworthy boats in three operations. It has also recovered the corpse of a migrant who had been shot by smugglers. Open Arms spokeswoman Laura Lanuza said Sunday the ship remains at sea and is seeking a safe port for the rescued people, some of whom need medical care. Many of those rescued are also suffering dehydration after days at sea. In the largest rescue, the Open Arms picked up 294 people, mostly Egyptians, from an overcrowded barge south of Malta in an operation that spanned five hours.

