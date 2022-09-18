Iran president: No plan to meet Biden at UN General Assembly
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has left for New York, where he will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly later this week. He says he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden or other U.S. officials on the sidelines of the U.N. event. Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the Tehran airport before his departure on Monday as talks to revive Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled. He said there are “no plans whatsoever for meeting them.” He also called his appearance at the United Nations an opportunity to explain to the world about alleged “malice” that unspecified nations and world powers have toward Iran. He did not elaborate.