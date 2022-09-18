Iran police fire tear gas at protest over death in custody

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian police have fired tear gas to disperse a rally in the western, mainly Kurdish city of Sanandaj, where protesters were decrying the death of a young woman while in police custody in Tehran last week. The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that police also arrested several of about 500 protesters who had gathered on Sunday at Azadi Square in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province. The agency’s website carried a brief video showing scores of men and women protesting and said the protesters denounced police statements that the young woman, Mahsa Amini, had died from a heart attack while in custody.

