Tensions mount in Belgrade ahead of planned Pride march

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Amid mounting tensions, police were deployed Saturday in downtown Belgrade where a Pride march was expected to be held despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban. Raising hopes that the pan-European LGBTQ event will pass without violence, organizers said they have received guarantees from Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is a lesbian, that the event can go ahead as planned. The European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and strongly influenced by the Orthodox Church.

