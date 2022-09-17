2 of 5 bomb technicians hospitalized after training blast

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Two of five bomb technicians injured in the detonation of an explosive device during a training exercise in Pennsylvania remained hospitalized a day after the accident. The FBI says three sheriff’s deputies from Montgomery County, a state trooper and an FBI special agent were injured in the accident at the SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township. The detonation occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. Some had “significant” injuries but there appeared to be no life-threatening injuries, officials said. One Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy remained hospitalized and state police said the injured trooper also remained hospitalized.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.