Western Alaska braces for strong storm, possible floods

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A vast swath of western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service had in place coastal flood warnings, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of southwest Alaska all the way up to the Chukchi Sea coast in northwest Alaska. The agency warned that water levels in Nome could be up to 11 feet above the normal high tide line and in Golovin, up to 13 feet. The weather service says damaging winds were also possible, with widespread power outages expected on St. Lawrence Island and communities including Nome, White Mountain and Golovin.

