UN votes to allow Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to give virtual speech

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted to allow Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver a pre-recorded address to next week’s gathering of world leaders because of his need to deal with the war following Russia’s invasion, making an exception to its requirement that all leaders speak in person. The 193-member world body approved Zelenskky’s virtual address by a vote of 101-7 with 19 abstentions. The assembly first voted on an amendment put forward by Russian ally Belarus that would have allowed any leader facing exceptional difficulties to deliver a pre-recorded address. It was defeated 23-67 with 27 abstentions.

