UK police: 2 officers stabbed in London, hospitalized

LONDON (AP) — London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday. It says the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. The force says both officers are in the hospital and it is awaiting updates on their conditions. A man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He is also in the hospital. Police say a Taser was used during the arrest. They are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

