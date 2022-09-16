Turkey: 6 migrants dead in the Aegean Sea in 2 events

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s coast guard says five people have been found dead in the Aegean Sea after a migrant boat sank. The boat, carrying 20 people, sank off the coast of western Izmir province early Friday, according to the coast guard statement. Fourteen people were rescued. Rescue efforts for one missing person were continuing. Further south, the body of another migrant was recovered from the sea near the tourist destination of Bodrum in Mugla province. Migrants try to enter the European Union by illegally leaving Turkey on boats and dinghies to make the dangerous journey to Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

