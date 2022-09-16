State media: Israel strike on Syria airport kills 5 soldiers

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state-run news agency reports that an Israeli strike has hit Damascus International Airport and other areas south of the Syrian capital, killing five soldiers. The SANA News Agency said Saturday the strike hit around 12:45 a.m. It said there had been some “material losses,” without elaborating. Israel hasn’t directly acknowledged the strikes, but it comes amid a wider shadow war between the country and Iran. It has struck the Damascus airport, as well as the airport in Aleppo, over fears it was being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country to support President Bashar Assad and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

