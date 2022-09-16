Procession, funeral held for slain Colorado police officer

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of people, including police officers from throughout Colorado, paid tribute Friday at a funeral service for Dillon Vakoff, a suburban Denver police officer who was fatally shot while trying to break up a family disturbance earlier this week. Police motorcycle officers led the procession that included a hearse bearing the Arvada officer’s casket to a Lafayette church as residents saluted along the route. The 27-year-old Vakoff died Sunday after being shot while he and another officer responded to the disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex. He was the second Arvada police officer to be killed in the line of duty in two years. A suspect is in custody.

