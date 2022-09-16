Police search for man convicted in death of Cummings’ nephew

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. Norfolk police say a jury found Rashad Dooley guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the death of Christopher Cummings in 2011. Dooley wasn’t in court and police said Friday that three warrants for failure to appear were issued for his arrest. Dooley is one of four Newport News men charged in the case last year, more than 10 years after Cummings, a student at Old Dominion University, was fatally shot and his roommate was injured.

