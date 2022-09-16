Poland, South Korea seal $3 billion military aircraft deals

JANOW, Poland (AP) — Poland is sealing $3 billion deals with South Korea for the purchase of 48 Korean FA-50 fighter planes as the central European country takes urgent steps to increase its deterrence and defense capabilities amid Russia’s war on neighboring Ukraine. The airplane deals follow contracts signed last month for the purchase of some $5.8 billion worth of South Korean tanks and howitzers. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda is to attend the signing ceremony Friday at a military airport in central Poland. The first 12 planes are to be delivered next year. The deals include training, logistics and transfer of some technologies that will allow for the servicing of the planes in Poland.

