Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A document purporting to be from the U.S. government and claiming the Treasury Department had information related to the search at Donald Trump’s Florida estate was a fabrication. But the document appeared last week on the court docket in the case involving the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. A review of court documents and interviews by The Associated Press show identical documents were filed in a separate case brought by a North Carolina federal inmate. The document that appeared in the Trump case purported to be from the Treasury Department and claimed the agency had seized sensitive documents related to the search. The incident highlights the vulnerability of the U.S. court system and its vetting of documents.

