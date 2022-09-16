New this week: ‘Athena,’ ‘Sidney’ and ‘Quantum Leap’ returns

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kelsea Ballerini and 5 Seconds of Summer, a Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary about acting icon Sidney Poitier and a starry celebration of Norman Lear that includes George Clooney, Rita Moreno, Anthony Anderson and Jennifer Aniston. “Quantum Leap” is jumping back to TV with a sequel to the 1989-93 sci-fi series about a scientist trapped in the past by an experiment gone awry. And the film “On the Come Up” is about a 16-year-old girl with rap ambitions that is based on the best-selling 2019 young-adult novel by Angie Thomas.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.