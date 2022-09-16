Naomi Watts helps reimagine a nightmarish Austrian thriller

Naomi Watts had some reservations about remaking the Austrian horror “Goodnight Mommy.” The 2014 film from directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala about twin boys who start to suspect that their mother, covered in surgical bandages, is not really their mother had achieved a kind of cult status and no one wanted to mess it up. But director Matt Sobel didn’t want to do a shot-for-shot remake. He had another idea, a reimagining of sorts that would illuminate different themes in the story. Their take is currently available to watch on Prime Video.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.