Mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths of 3 kids
NEW YORK (AP) — A mother charged with drowning her three children at New York’s Coney Island beach has been arraigned on murder charges. The Brooklyn district attorney’s office says 30-year-old Erin Merdy has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Stephens-Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev. Merdy was arraigned remotely on Friday from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric examination. A request for comment was sent to her attorney at Brooklyn Defender Services. The children were found unresponsive at the shoreline early Monday. Their deaths have been ruled homicides by drowning.