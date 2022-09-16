Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard moving to military base

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved to housing on a military base on Cape Cod. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says the move Friday is voluntary. Those migrants who decide to make the trip will receive food and services and be housed in dormitory-type lodging, with separate quarters for families. Authorities haven’t said what will happen to those who want to stay put. Baker has praised the residents of Martha’s Vineyard for caring for the migrants, who are mostly from Venezuela, but says the island lacks the resources to provide long-term care. DeSantis, a Republican, has said the flights to Martha’s Vineyard are part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

