Floods in Italy kill at least 10; rescues from roofs, trees

ROME (AP) — Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall have swept through towns in a hilly region of central-east Italy. State radio said there were 10 confirmed deaths and as many as four people missing, including two children. One of the children was swept from his mother’s arms by the floodwaters. Firefighters said they rescued dozens of survivors from rooftops and trees. After downpours drenched the area on Thursday afternoon, rivers of water, mud and debris swept down through the night from hillsides. Firefighters waded through waist-high water and used rubber dinghies to evacuate survivors.

