EU drafts media act amid concern over spying, state pressure

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has unveiled plans for new laws that it said would help protect media freedom and independence in the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission said the EU needs a European Media Freedom Act at a time of mounting concern about the dangers of political influence in several member countries. Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told reporters in Brussels on Friday that the proposed legislation was drafted “for the times we live in, not for the times we would like to live in.” But EU officials say they see the risk of attempts to politically influence the news media in more than 20 member countries.

