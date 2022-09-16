Denmark charges suspended foreign spy agency chief
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s former foreign intelligence chief has formally been charged with leaking highly classified information to six different people, including two journalists. A prosecutor said Friday that Lars Findsen has been charged with “having disclosed state secrets or other particularly confidential information.” The material originated mainly from his time at the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, which he formally headed from 2015 until his arrest at Copenhagen Airport on Dec. 8, although he was suspended in August 2020. Details of the charges are unknown as the case has been shrouded in secrecy. He has earlier claimed his innocence.