Death toll from building collapse in Jordan climbs to 13

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian officials say the death toll from the collapse this week of a four-story building in the Jordanian capital of Amman has climbed to 13. Rescuers were still searching for a missing woman on Friday. It’s not clear what caused the collapse of the building on Tuesday in an older district of Amman that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas. Authorities have arrested the building’s owner and two maintenance workers. At least 10 people were injured in the collapse and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week.

