Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says

By HILLEL ITALIE
NEW YORK (AP) — The wave of attempted book banning and restrictions continues to intensify, the American Library Association reported Friday. Numbers for 2022 already approach last year’s totals, which were the highest levels in decades. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” says Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. Friday’s announcement is timed to Banned Books Week, which highlights some of the most contested releases. It begins Sunday and will be promoted around the country through table displays, posters, bookmarks and stickers and through readings, essay contests and other events.

