After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company says it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials say it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects. Competitive Power Ventures of Silver Spring, Maryland, will construct the 1,800-megawatt plant in Doddridge County, a top producer of natural gas in the state. The company says more than 1,000 union jobs will be used in the construction of the combined-cycle plant. Manchin says he looks forwards to the benefits of the investment. The plant is expected to start operations later this decade.

