3 teens arrested for replica pistol at high school in Oregon

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested after authorities were alerted to a social media video post showing them holding what appeared to be a gun in a school restroom. Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon were dispatched to Clackamas High School on Friday morning after a school resource officer learned of the Snapchat video. Authorities say two teens seen in the video were arrested immediately. The school was placed on lockdown while authorities identified and arrested a third student. Deputies say they recovered a realistic-looking replica pistol. The lockdown has been lifted and no students or staff were injured.

