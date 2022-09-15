Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital

BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a woman accused of calling in a fake bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital, where doctors and staffers have been facing harassment and threats of violence over its surgical program for transgender youth. Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said that Catherine Leavy was arrested at her home in Westfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday. Authorities recovered the phone they believe she used to make the bomb threat on Aug. 30. The threat resulted in a lockdown of the hospital, and no explosives were found. Boston Children’s Hospital is home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the United States and has been facing a barrage of attacks.

