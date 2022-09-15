White House holds summit on ending hate-fueled violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence first-hand for a summit to discuss how to help stop the violence. Among the attendees are Sarah Collins Rudolph, who lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at a Birmingham, Alabama, church 59 years ago. She is expected to meet with President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris says, “We must stand together and we must clearly say that a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”

