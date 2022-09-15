UN to vote on allowing Ukraine’s leader’s virtual address

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Friday on whether to make an exception to its in-person meeting of world leaders next week and allow Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver a pre-recorded address. The proposed document to be voted on, obtained by AP on Thursday, would have the 193-member world body express concern that leaders of “peace-loving“ U.N. sovereign nations can’t participate in person “for reasons beyond their control owing to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression, military hostilities” or discharge of their national security duties. It has about 50 co-sponsors and diplomats expect it to be approved.

