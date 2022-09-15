Ugandans celebrate the queen’s life in church service

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Hundreds of Ugandans have attended a memorial service in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, a somber ceremony that underscored affection for the departed British monarch in this East African country. Speakers in the Anglican cathedral in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, included Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo, who paid tribute to the queen as an “endearing” leader. She said Elizabeth “wasn’t the queen of England alone … she was the queen of all of us in the Commonwealth.” Uganda is one of the 56 member states of the Commonwealth, a group of mostly former British colonies which now includes others, such as Rwanda, that were not part of the British Empire.

