Trudeau to travel to queen’s funeral with ex Canadian PMs

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll travel to London with former prime ministers for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and says that Canadians will continue to benefit from the stability the monarchy provides. Trudeau and Canada’s opposition leaders paid tribute to the late queen in a special session of Parliament on Thursday. She visited the country 22 times as monarch. Trudeau says she embraced her role as queen of Canada and said “her sudden absence has struck us all palpably and profoundly.” He notes Canada has enviable stability with its constitutional monarchy.

