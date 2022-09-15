Swedish PM formally resigns after right-wing bloc wins vote

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has handed in her resignation after a right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist, anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament. Andersson met Thursday with the speaker of the 349-seat Riksdag to formally inform him of her departure. Andersson will continue in a caretaking capacity until a new government is formed. The speaker is expected to ask the leader of the center-right Moderates, Ulf Kristersson, to try to form a governing coalition. Following Sunday’s general elections, the right-wing bloc has 176 seats while the center-left bloc with the Social Democrats has 173.

