Sheriff: Police shooting justified as car used as weapon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says a deputy in South Carolina shot and killed a man who slammed his stolen car into the officer’s door as he got out to try to arrest him after a nearly 30-minute chase. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson says the man was not armed, but he thinks Tuesday’s shooting in Rock Hill was justified because the man used the vehicle as a weapon. Dashboard camera footage shows 25-year-old Tyshawn Benjamin back the Hyundai up then squeal its tires as he hits the SUV door. Deputy Korey Wedow fired three shots. No one else was injured. The car had been reported stolen about three hours earlier.

