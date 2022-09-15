Schiphol Airport chief quits after summer of travel chaos

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The CEO of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has quit after a summer that descended into chaos and flight cancellations amid staff shortages in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Dick Benschop told the board of his decision on Wednesday night and the airport announced his departure Thursday. He says, “I’ve done my very best, but we’re not there yet. I do hope it gets better soon.” Benschop says he is stepping down “to give Schiphol the space to make a new start.” The busy aviation hub on the outskirts of Amsterdam has been hit by huge queues and piles of unclaimed baggage over the summer vacation months as air travel roared back after the pandemic.

