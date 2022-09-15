Skip to Content
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal has been scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Attorney Joel Pearce says the performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent. And he says he hopes he will be allowed to present evidence on Monday supporting bond for Tyler. The performer has been held without bond since he was arrested July 31 on charges accusing him of choking and raping the woman at his home in Prairieville, near Baton Rouge. Pearce says Tyler is the victim, and had a court order to protect him from the woman.

